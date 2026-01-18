Three Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Loss to the Seahawks

Countless plays went wrong for the San Francisco 49ers in their 41-6 divisional playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

They needed at least half of the errant plays to have gone their way to give them a chance to win. However, there are a few plays that heavily influenced their loss more than others.

Special teams mishap

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) attempts to trip him up during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This is the most obvious choice to kick off this list. Right from the start of the game, the 49ers would put themselves in a hole. They allowed Rashid Shaheed to house a kickoff return.

Just like that, in a matter of seconds after the game started, the 49ers were down 7-0. They couldn't have afforded blunders in this game, and they allowed one to occur at the beginning.

It was indicative of what the game would be like for the 49ers. The Seahawks set the tone and took the wind out of the 49ers' sails before the game essentially started.

Jake Tonges fumble

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This year has been a solid one for Jake Tonges whenever he's had to fill in for George Kittle. However, he cost the 49ers when he fumbled on the second play of the second offensive series of the game.

Brock Purdy found Tonges for a nice game of 11 yards to convert for a first down. Instead, Tonges coughed up the ball to Ernest Jones and gifted the Seahawks an amazing field position.

Seattle's offense would start the ensuing drive at the 49ers' 42-yard line. They were already on the doorsteps of field goal range. That would be the best-case scenario for the 49ers.

Unfortunately, they couldn't stop the Seahawks. In a matter of six plays, they successfully put up six thanks to a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to increase their lead to 17-0. It was hopeless from there for the 49ers.

Failing their best chance at a touchdown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates his touchdown pass with quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Trailing 17-0 seemed impossible for the 49ers to come back from. However, they responded well on their ensuing drive after Seattle got up to 17 in the second quarter.

They were moving the ball effectively, which was their best series up to that point. At the 12:54 mark of the second quarter, the 49ers were on Seattle's 29-yard line.

A field goal was a given, but they needed to capitalize on their methodical drive with a touchdown. Kyle Shanahan dialed up a pass for Purdy, who found Jauan Jennings open.

Woefully, Purdy missed Jennings. He was a little late on the throw and overshot Jennings. Had Purdy completed it, the 49ers would've been at the Seahawks' 10-yard line.

A touchdown would've been within grasp and likely attainable. It would've cut the deficit to 17-7 and given the 49ers life. But they squandered what ended up being their best chance at a touchdown in the game.

In a game where the 49ers' receivers struggled all night to get open. Purdy blew a rare chance with Jennings open. He needs to hit that and keep his team feeling like they have a chance with a touchdown.

