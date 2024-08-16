All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for Texans WR Robert Woods?

The 49ers are in the market for another wide receiver.

Grant Cohn

Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his first down run against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his first down run against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 49ers are in the market for another wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk still hasn't signed an extension or dropped his trade request, plus first-round pick Ricky Pearsall currently is injured. So the 49ers have called the Browns about trading for Amari Cooper and they called the Patriots about trading for Kendrick Bourne just in case Aiyuk doesn't play for the 49ers this season.

CBS's Cody Benjamin thinks the 49ers also could target Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods.

"Overshadowed by the Houston Texans' splashy additions out wide, namely new No. 1 Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old Woods has looked like his polished self in the preseason," Benjamin wrote. "The question is, where does he fit as potentially the No. 5 target for C.J. Stroud, with guys like Noah Brown and John Metchie III also vying for reserve snaps? An aging possession receiver, he may not have a massive market, but his reliable catch rate for multiple clubs suggests he can still be an effective plug-and-play safety valve."

With all due respect, the 49ers don't need an aging possession receiver. They already have plenty of receivers who can move the chains -- Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Christan McCaffrey. What the 49ers really need is another receiver who's a threat down the field. Because right now, Aiyuk is the only deep threat opposing defenses have to worry about. That's why they drarfted Pearsall (4.42) and Jacob Cowing (4.38) this offseason.

I would be freaking shocked if the 49ers were to trade for Robert Woods.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News