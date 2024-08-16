Will the 49ers Trade for Texans WR Robert Woods?
The 49ers are in the market for another wide receiver.
Brandon Aiyuk still hasn't signed an extension or dropped his trade request, plus first-round pick Ricky Pearsall currently is injured. So the 49ers have called the Browns about trading for Amari Cooper and they called the Patriots about trading for Kendrick Bourne just in case Aiyuk doesn't play for the 49ers this season.
CBS's Cody Benjamin thinks the 49ers also could target Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods.
"Overshadowed by the Houston Texans' splashy additions out wide, namely new No. 1 Stefon Diggs, the 32-year-old Woods has looked like his polished self in the preseason," Benjamin wrote. "The question is, where does he fit as potentially the No. 5 target for C.J. Stroud, with guys like Noah Brown and John Metchie III also vying for reserve snaps? An aging possession receiver, he may not have a massive market, but his reliable catch rate for multiple clubs suggests he can still be an effective plug-and-play safety valve."
With all due respect, the 49ers don't need an aging possession receiver. They already have plenty of receivers who can move the chains -- Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Christan McCaffrey. What the 49ers really need is another receiver who's a threat down the field. Because right now, Aiyuk is the only deep threat opposing defenses have to worry about. That's why they drarfted Pearsall (4.42) and Jacob Cowing (4.38) this offseason.
I would be freaking shocked if the 49ers were to trade for Robert Woods.