Brock Purdy rates 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2026
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers' season has officially ended in a disastrous 41-6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Simply put, the scale of the challenge became clear after the first quarter, with the 49ers having already surrendered 17 points at that point.
In a season defined by long-term injuries on both sides of the ball, including season-ending losses on defense, the 49ers can be just as disappointed by the manner of their performance as they can be proud of how far they progressed in the playoffs.
Brock Purdy rates the 49ers' 2026 Super Bowl chances
Purdy himself spent half of the regular season sidelined with a turf toe injury suffered in Week 1. It was the worst possible start to the campaign, particularly after agreeing to the biggest payday of his career ahead of the year.
That was just one of what felt like countless injury setbacks throughout the season. They repeatedly hampered the 49ers, but with the campaign now over, the focus can shift toward using the experience as a platform to challenge for a Super Bowl in 2026.
On rating their chances, Purdy simply stated: "100 percent.
"I really do believe that we have the right guys man," Purdy added.
"Obviously didn't end the way we wanted it to, but I really do think that with some guys getting healthy and what we stand for and how we always bounce back. I feel like our backs were against the wall really all season with guys going down, but we always found a way. And so I think once we're 100 percent and feel good about ourselves and learn and then we'll be just fine."
Purdy explained that this season showed how far the 49ers were able to go despite the adversity they faced, and that they are now using that experience as fuel heading into 2026 as they prepare to go again.
"The resiliency, the character and the heart of this team was unlike anything I've ever been a part of," Purdy shared.
"I know a lot of guys were saying that (after the game). Kyle [Shanahan] said it, Trent Williams, everyone feels it -- the heart, man. And so for us it does excite us in terms of we're going to regroup and get guys healthy and get back after it.
"So we are excited for the future, but obviously right now it just sucks because the loss is fresh in our mouths."
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal