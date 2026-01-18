Brock Purdy rates 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers' season has officially ended in a disastrous 41-6 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Simply put, the scale of the challenge became clear after the first quarter, with the 49ers having already surrendered 17 points at that point.

In a season defined by long-term injuries on both sides of the ball, including season-ending losses on defense, the 49ers can be just as disappointed by the manner of their performance as they can be proud of how far they progressed in the playoffs.

Brock Purdy rates the 49ers' 2026 Super Bowl chances

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Purdy himself spent half of the regular season sidelined with a turf toe injury suffered in Week 1. It was the worst possible start to the campaign, particularly after agreeing to the biggest payday of his career ahead of the year.

That was just one of what felt like countless injury setbacks throughout the season. They repeatedly hampered the 49ers, but with the campaign now over, the focus can shift toward using the experience as a platform to challenge for a Super Bowl in 2026.

On rating their chances, Purdy simply stated: "100 percent.

"I really do believe that we have the right guys man," Purdy added.

"Obviously didn't end the way we wanted it to, but I really do think that with some guys getting healthy and what we stand for and how we always bounce back. I feel like our backs were against the wall really all season with guys going down, but we always found a way. And so I think once we're 100 percent and feel good about ourselves and learn and then we'll be just fine."

Purdy explained that this season showed how far the 49ers were able to go despite the adversity they faced, and that they are now using that experience as fuel heading into 2026 as they prepare to go again.

"The resiliency, the character and the heart of this team was unlike anything I've ever been a part of," Purdy shared.

"I know a lot of guys were saying that (after the game). Kyle [Shanahan] said it, Trent Williams, everyone feels it -- the heart, man. And so for us it does excite us in terms of we're going to regroup and get guys healthy and get back after it.

"So we are excited for the future, but obviously right now it just sucks because the loss is fresh in our mouths."

