Bears could land Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman in free agency
Yes, the Chicago Bears traded for offensive guard Joe Thuney.
And yes, the Chicago Bears traded for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.
But that’s not quite enough to fix a unit sorely in need of fixing.
Enter Mehki Beckton.
Coming off of a fantastic season for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Beckton has officially hit the free agent market, with ESPN’s Eagles reporter Tim McManus writing, "There has not been significant movement towards a new deal between the Eagles and OL to this point, from what I gather. He has a key advocate in OL coach Jeff Stoutland and would like to return but the money has to be right on both sides. Becton will have a chance to test the market.”
Chicago’s Dream Trench Guy?
Beckton is an unmitigated beast, racking up a 75.2 PFF grade, and anchoring an O-line that helped running back Saquon Barkley drop 2,005 rushing yards. At 25, he could be a starter in Chicago for the next decade.
His go-to position is guard, but the agreeable Thuney was, is, and likely always will be game to slide over to tackle, a move that would give Chicago an O-line that could evolve into a top-ten unit.
Spotrac guesstimates Beckton’s market value at $10.2 million, quite the reasonable price for a young, proven, healthy O-lineman…especially one who has a Super Bowl ring.