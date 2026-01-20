NFL Insider Suggests Bears Defensive Leader May Have Played His Way Out of Chicago

The Chicago Bears have no shortage of important decisions awaiting them this offseason, but one of the most complicated may involve the future of safety Jaquan Brisker.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, Brisker may already have done enough on the field to push himself out of Chicago.

"The 2022 second-round pick still doesn't have an extension, which isn't the best sign in terms of his future with a team that has a ton of offseason decisions to make," Graziano wrote. "It sounds to me as if Brisker will have an outside market that prices him out of Chicago."

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd. Matt Marton-Imagn Images. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bears are coming off a successful 2025 season. And while Chicago's salary-cap situation isn't quite as plentiful as it was last year this time, they are still working with the benefit of Caleb Williams on a rookie deal.

General manager Ryan Poles must balance an aggressive offseason approach with the same long-term cap discipline he's proven to have, but it's the kind of balancing act that can create pressure points. Brisker might be one of them.

The former Penn State star has been a tone-setter since arriving in Chicago in 2022. Brisker has carved out a reputation as a physical, downhill safety who thrives near the line of scrimmage. He's also been one of the emotional leaders of the defense, a trait that doesn't easily show up in contract projections.

Unfortunately, Brisker isn't the only Bears player who needs a new contract, and with a premium-position player like Darnell Wright soon up for a mega-deal, Poles might look to cut corners at safety this offseason.

In his biggest game as a Bear Jaquan Brisker played his best game as a Bear.



He was all over the field stopping the run playing well in coverage and even pressuring the QB.



Should the Bears re-sign Brisker? #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/k0lLtDYYgB — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 20, 2026

As a result, Brisker might indeed be comfortable testing free agency. Teams with more cap space than the Bears (and there are a lot of them) are certain to outbid Chicago for Brisker, especially if it's a club that needs an uptick in leadership.

Remember: This doesn't mean that the Chicago Bears want to move on from Jaquan Brisker. It could simply be that they're forced to choose between positional value and locker room continuity. And it remains to be seen how much they're willing to overpay for the latter.

For now, Brisker is a Bear. But if a long-term extension doesn't materialize in the weeks leading up to unrestricted free agency, the more likely it is that we've seen the last of No. 9 in Chicago's secondary.