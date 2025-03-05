4 Chicago Bears bold predictions after the Joe Thuney trade
Chicago GM Ryan Poles didn’t fix the Bears’ offensive line…but he didn’t not fix the Bears’ offensive line.
In a frenzied 24-hour period, Poles traded low-end draft capital for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, a pair of guards who will shore up a unit that—after allowing their starting quarterback Caleb Williams to suffer 68 sacks in 2024—was sorely in need of shoring. The offensive trenches are still a work-in-progress, but the line is unquestionably trending up.
The deals radically altered what were believed to be Chicago’s draft and free agency plans—those plans being to, y’know, shore up the offensive line.
With the trenches improved, Poles now has the chance to stretch his wings, an opportunity he’ll unquestionably relish. But how far will Poles stretch? How bold is he willing to get?
Here are four possibilities:
1) Chicago Will Use Their First Two 2025 Draft Picks On Offense
Newsflash: New Bears head coach Ben Johnson likes scoring points. And considering how things worked out for him last season in Detroit, who can blame him?
In 2024, the Lions’ defense was hamstrung by injuries, but even when they were healthy early in the season, they still allowed their fair share of scores—over their first four contests, Detroit gave up an average of 20.5 points a game, not tragic, but far from championship-level.
Fortunately, they scored an average of 26.0 points, so no problem.
Knowing a high-powered offense can carry an average defense, Johnson will convince Poles to draft some playmakers early and often. Ashton Jeanty, anyone?
2) The Bears Will Not Sign Drew Dalman
Soon-to-be-ex-Falcon Drew Dalman is one of the most sought-after centers of the 2025 free agent class, a 26-year-old who Spotrac guesstimates will garner yearly salary of $6.8 million. But NFL free agency is all about FOMO, so a $6.8 million market value can translate to a $10 million contract.
Overpaying a center wouldn’t be the best idea, so inking a lower-rated free agent or using a day two pick on the position could be a thing.
3) Poles Will Spend Big at Wide Receiver
Overpaying a wide receiver, however, might be a great idea. And in an ideal world, that wide receiver would be Chris Godwin.
Taking his injury-riddled 2024 season out of the equation, Godwin racked up three consecutive 1,000-plus yard campaigns—and that was when he shared a field with target-hog Mike Evans.
In a Ben Johnson distribute-the-ball offense, Godwin would thrive next to D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, and since he’s only 29, that would be the case for the next three seasons.
4) Chicago Will Sign More Old Dudes
The Thuney trade makes it clear that Poles and Johnson are willing to take on a proven veteran, which could open the floodgates for thirtysomething free agents like Khalil Mack (EDGE, 32-years-old), Aaron Jones Jr. (RB, 30), Zach Ertz (TE, 34), and Jordan Poyer (FS, 33).
Does this mean the Bears are in win-now mode? Dunno, but they’re not not in win-now mode.