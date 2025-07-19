Caleb Williams lands among QBs with 'something to prove' ahead of 2025 NFL season
The Chicago Bears' 2025 season -- and their foreseeable future -- rests on the right arm of quarterback Caleb Williams.
The first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams had what would traditionally be viewed as a promising rookie season last year. He threw for more than 3,500 yards with 20 TDs and only six INTs. He set the NFL rookie record for the most consecutive pass attempts without an intercetpion, too.
But the dysfunction within the Chicago Bears' coaching staff, combined with the meteroric rise to superstardom by fellow rookie Jayden Daniels, has created a narrative around Williams' rookie season that's unfair. Somehow, someway, Williams' Year 1 has been dubbed a disappointment.
As a result, he'll begin the 2025 NFL season among the quarterbacks with something to prove, according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
"Offensive whiz Ben Johnson comes over from the Lions, taking over for the fired Matt Eberflus," Verderame wrote. "Johnson served as offensive coordinator for three years in Detroit, and his offenses ranked fourth, third and second, respectively. With an offensive-minded coach, better skill-position talent and a vastly improved line, Williams should be improved in 2025."
There's no doubt that improvement from Caleb Williams is expected in 2025. It would be expected even if Ben Johnson weren't hired. But it doesn't hurt that Johnson was hired and will be charged with getting the generational upside that Williams entered the NFL with to come to fruition.
If there's any offensive-minded coach who can push Williams into the top tier of NFL quarterbacks, it's Johnson, who many consider to be the best in the game right now.
It doesn't hurt that the Chicago Bears underwent a complete offensive line makeover and added even more top-end playmakers to the offense this offseason. Every move was made with Williams in mind, and now it's up to the former Heisman Trophy winner to prove the offseason strategy was a smart one.