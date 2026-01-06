This stat proves just how exciting Bears QB Caleb Williams was in 2025

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams had quite the season in 2025. Now the Bears' record-holder for the most passing yards in a season, Williams is leading Chicago's wild ride into the playoffs.

And he's done it with more than just his arm.

Williams was considered a generational prospect before the 2024 NFL Draft because of his playmaking ability. His dual-threat skill set made him an impossible player to defend in college, and those skills have made a smooth transition to the NFL.

Williams ended his rookie season with 489 rushing yards, and while he didn't quite reach that number in 2025, he did run for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

The most impressive part of Caleb Williams' 2025 season as a runner wasn't the yards or touchdowns; instead, it was his shocking speed.

Caleb Williams among fastest players in NFL in 2025

Williams ranked tied for fourth with the most runs of 20+ miles per hour. And check out the group of players he joined:

According to @NextGenStats, these were the fastest players in the #NFL this season, in terms of the amount of 20+ MPH runs.



1) Keaton Mitchell (RB - 7)

2) Jonathan Taylor (RB - 6)

3) Jahmyr Gibbs (RB - 6)

4) Caleb Williams (QB - 5)

5) Derrick Henry (RB - 5)

6) Saquon Barkley (RB

Jahmyr Gibbs? De'Von Achane? Bijan Robinson? Saquon Barkley?

Uh, yeah, Caleb Williams is... different.

It's fair to say that the 2024 first overall pick has been almost fully unlocked by Ben Johnson. Indeed, there's still room to grow in Williams' game as a consistent passer. It's a scary thought for opposing defenses.

Here's to hoping Williams flashes his jets against the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round at Soldier Field on Saturday night.