Former MVP reveals what Caleb Williams did against Packers that surprised him

What a difference a year can make. Last January, one of the biggest narratives around the NFL was that the Chicago Bears had once again drafted the wrong quarterback, Caleb Williams, and passed up on a potential superstar, Jayden Daniels. Now, some analysts are speculating that Williams will be a strong MVP candidate in 2026 after his epic performance in the NFL wild-card playoffs.

That's what you get when you pair a uniquely gifted quarterback like Williams with a competent head coach. Ben Johnson completely transformed this Bears team and is coaching up Williams into the best version of himself. Despite being just 24 years old, Williams delivered a performance for the ages in leading the Bears to an unbelievable comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers to end Chicago's 15-year streak without a playoff win.

This marked Williams' seventh game-winning drive when trailing in the game's final two minutes, an unprecedented run of clutch plays for a young quarterback. It's that clutch gene that has earned him the moniker of Iceman, and it's what has so impressed a former MVP-winning quarterback.

Cam Newton, who won the MVP award in 2015 and played in Super Bowl 50, appeared on ESPN's "First Take" show to discuss Caleb Williams' success this season, and he revealed what Caleb Williams has done that's surprised him: "The thing that Caleb Williams has surprised me this year is the fact that he did not blink."

"The thing that Caleb Williams has surprised me this year is the fact that he did not blink."@CameronNewton reacts to Caleb Williams and the Bears after their Wild Card win against the Packers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MGwOiKNTT8 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 12, 2026

By this, Newton means that the pressure never gets to Williams, and he's absolutely right. When the lights are brightest, when all the chips are in the middle, Williams remains calm and cool, and he makes the plays he needs to make to win. And if he fails, as he did in the Bears' loss to the Packers in Week 14, he's able to move on with the knowledge that nine times out of 10 he's going to make the play.

Caleb Williams is the quarterback that every team wants in the fourth quarter

Newton didn't stop there in his praise of Williams. He went on to say, "It's not pretty at times, but when it counts the most, Caleb Williams is the quarterback that you want. He's shown signs that he's well and capable with throws left to right and right to left... it's something to just marvel at because it's almost what can he not do?"

It doesn't get any simpler than that. Williams still makes mistakes, as Newton acknowledges. He's a young quarterback who's still learning the ins and outs of life in the NFL. But unlike past Bears quarterbacks, Williams can overcome these mistakes and lead his team to victory. That's why some believe that Caleb Williams is already the best Bears QB ever.

Given the full context of this throw (playoff game, they 100% lose if this isn’t converted, they ended up winning, etc.), this has to be one of the very best plays in recent NFL history. pic.twitter.com/lHNfXMS1yA — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 11, 2026

Every quarterback in the league is human. They all make mistakes, and they miss throws that they can make in their sleep. What separates the average quarterbacks from the elite, however, is how they respond to those mistakes. Williams has shown time and time again that he will move Heaven and Earth to will his team to victory even when he's not playing his best, and that's something that can't be taught.

That's the quarterback that every NFL team wants to have in the postseason. And unless your quarterback's name is Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, you probably wish you had Caleb Williams under center right now.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: