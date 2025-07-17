Chicago Bears reach agreement with 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo
The Chicago Bears are closing in on deals with all three of their 2025 second-round picks despite the fear that an historic second-round holdout could take place this year.
The first to agree to terms was defensive lineman Shemar Turner. Now, it's left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who has a chance to become the team's LT1 with a strong showing this summer.
Trapilo, a right tackle at Boston College, will make the shift to the left side and compete with 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie for left tackle duties if Braxton Jones doesn't recover from his fractured ankle in time for training camp.
Jones is expected to begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which will blast open the door for Trapilo to begin his rookie season as a first-teamer.
"Trapilo started 10 games at left tackle in 2022 and 24 games at right tackle over the past two seasons," ESPN wrote in the run-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. "He's quick and takes sound angles when kicking out to meet pass rushers. Trapilo quickly resets his hands when defenders knock them down or off. He anticipates inside moves, has sound footwork and moves well enough to mirror defenders. Trapilo does have a high center of gravity and can give too much ground, but he anchors well for the most part. He can also seal the edge, work up to the second level and cut off backside defensive tackles as a zone blocker. Trapilo is an effective positional and combination blocker."
With Braxton Jones entering the final year of his contract, if all things are equal, it would make good business sense to hand the starting job over to Trapilo, who could pair with Darnell Wright to give the Bears a formidable offensive tackle duo for many years to come.