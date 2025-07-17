Chicago Bears avoid disaster, sign critically important second-round pick
The NFL is in the midst of a potential second-round crisis, with a majority of this year's Round 2 picks holding out for the kind of guaranteed contracts received by Carson Schwesinger (Browns) and Jayden Higgins (Texans.)
It's a critical development for the Chicago Bears, who are banking on three second-round picks from this year's Draft to be potential starters in 2025.
One of them just bucked the holdout trend and signed his rookie contract: Defensive lineman Shemar Turner.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the news on X.
Turner, whom the Bears picked with the 62nd overall pick, is projected to be a big part of a defensive line rotation with Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter, and Andrew Billings.
"Turner is an effective hand fighter, and he makes it tough for blockers to get into his frame rushing the passer," ESPN wrote of Turner during the run-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. "He's a disruptive run defender who slips blocks, locates the ball and makes plays in the backfield. Turner splits double-teams well, and he is strong enough to stack and shed blockers when his technique is sound."
The Bears have two other second-round picks yet to sign: Wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
Trapilo is the most critical of the three second-round picks, as he has a very real chance to unseat Braxton Jones to become Chicago's starting left tackle. If he misses any time because of a contract holdout, the odds of him becoming a rookie starter drop significantly.