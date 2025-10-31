A former Pro Bowl cornerback could be available if the Bears are interested
Tariq Woolen was once seen as one of the NFL's elite young cornerbacks early in his career. The 2022 fifth-round selection earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season after nabbing six interceptions, which was tied for the most in the league.
While Woolen has struggled to maintain the level of play that made him a rookie sensation, he's still been a fixture on Seattle's starting lineup. However, the surprising emergence of newcomer Josh Jobe has made him somewhat expendable in the Pacific Northwest. ESPN has labeled the 26-year-old a "strong trade candidate" ahead of next week's deadline. If the price is right, he would be a strong reclamation project for the Bears to consider.
Chicago's season looked like it was going out the window after a 52-21 beatdown in Detroit. The score was bad. The fact that they lost Jaylon Johnson for most of the year during the game? Much worse. Insult to (literal) injury. Still, they bounced back strong and won their next four games before losing to a desperate Ravens team last week.
At 4-3, they put themselves in position to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. It hasn't always been pretty, though. In fact, it's been downright ugly at times. The secondary has played remarkably well considering the fact that nickleback Kyler Gordon (the unit's unquestioned second-best member when healthy) has also been injured much of the year. However, they've been far too reliant on turnovers, which became evident in last week's 16-point loss to Baltimore, in which they forced none. The defense got completely picked apart by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.
The Bears addressed the secondary with the addition of CJ Gardner-Johnson, who has familiarity with Dennis Allen's scheme from his time in New Orleans. However, the loud-mouth (which I mean endearingly now that he's a Bear) will fill Gordon's role in the slot. They could still use some reinforcements on the outside, where Nahshon Wright has been exposed at times. Enter Tariq Woolen.
Woolen is entering a contract year, and the prospects of him putting pen to paper in Seattle appear increasingly unlikely. That means it probably won't cost much to acquire his services. Potentially little more than a late-round pick swap. If that's the price of admission, then the Bears should punch their ticket to the ride ASAP. That would be worth it even if they don't see him as anything other than a nine-game rental.
It's still unclear whether Johnson will return from Injured Reserve this year, and the Bears have a relatively easy schedule on the horizon before it ramps up down the stretch. They could conceivably be 8-3 going into the Black Friday game against Philadelphia if they play their cards right. They wouldn't be doing themselves any favors by not actively trying to improve their most glaring weakness, though.