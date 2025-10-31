A former Pro Bowl cornerback could be available if the Bears are interested

Tariq Woolen as a rookie:



- 6 INTs (T- Most in NFL)

- 16 Pass Breakups

- 2 TDs

- 48.7 Passer Rating Allowed (Best in NFL)

- 51.4% when thrown at (2nd lowest in NFL)

- First Seahawks Rookie Defender to make the Pro Bowl since 2005



Finished 3rd in DROTY…

Rated a 82 on Madden…… pic.twitter.com/vm8umyHViO