Bears desperation on defense shows with signing of former nemesis
The Bears seem to have decided to take a gamble by dancing with the devil.
At least most Bears fans would have considered that title for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson while he played in New Orleans. He was the player the Bears accused of goading Javon Wims into a game ejection for fighting in 2020 and later Anthony Miller in the playoffs, although you'd have to blame stupidity on the Bears' part as the main culprit.
Chicago has seen antagonists become favorites in the past. How else do you explain Dennis Rodman? And this isn't quite like if the Blackhawks had signed Dino Ciccarelli.
It must raise some eyebrows when the Bears are one of the most penalized teams in the league and they add someone who sparks controversy at times with his play and trash talk
However, in this case Gardner-Johnson does bring along an element of risk that goes beyond his mouth on the field and chippy play.
They added him, no doubt, because they need a slot cornerback. They definitely don't need safety help, barring an unreported injury from the last game.
They can't get by with Nick McCloud playing inside while Kyler Gordon's groin injury properly heals. His 136.4 passer rating against after he had a worst-possible rating of 158.3 for the Giants and 49ers last year says this much. And for some reason, Allen hasn't put much faith in Josh Blackwell to play in his scheme. He had Jaylon Jones playing outside at cornerback last week and McCoy inside rather than use Blackwell.
Gardner-Johnson does have that past link with both Dennis Allen in New Orleans and the 2023 Lions, when he played only three games while Ben Johnson was their offensive coordinator.
Gardner-Johnson twice made six interceptions in his career and was a Pro Bowl candidate in 2022 with the Eagles until an injury derailed his bid.
However, his great success came at safety and not as a slot cornerback. He hasn't had much success of late anywhere, either.
The Ravens released him two weeks ago after he'd been released by Houston in September. The Eagles had traded him to the Texans with a sixth-round pick for a fifth-round pick before this season. He did get a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last year and started every game, but as a safety.
Gardner-Johnson has not played meaningful slot cornerback snaps since 2021. He was 58th of 88 safeties on Pro Football Focus' grade chart before being cut his year.
It's a risk but because they didn't have to make a trade to get a player who actually was traded recently it could be a low one.
The Bears are at a point health-wise in the secondary where risks are permitted, even if it's taking a chance on an old nemesis.
