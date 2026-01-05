It sounds like Kyler Gordon could be returning at the perfect time

Kyler Gordon has made virtually no impact this season. He's been limited to a lowly 117 defensive snaps and suffered a litany of soft tissue injuries throughout the year.

Luckily for Chicago, it sounds like he might be available for them this weekend against Green Bay. Bears' head coach Ben Johnson said that he hopes the Pro Bowl-caliber nickelback will return to practice this week.

Bears HC Ben Johnson says “the hope” is for CB Kyler Gordon to return to practice this week, per @CourtneyRCronin



Bears DB CJ Gardner-Johnson will also be in the concussion protocol throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/jL7xmAOawN — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 5, 2026

If the past two weeks are any indication, the Bears could definitely use him. The defense hasn't been able to get off the field against the 49ers or Lions, although they at least did a much better job of holding the latter out of the end zone yesterday.

More importantly, CJ Gardner-Johnson, who assumed Gordon's role in the slot, also suffered a concussion late in the game. His status for Saturday night's game against Green Bay is murky at best.

While Gardner-Johnson has played remarkably well against the run and was a shrewd midseason pickup at a point where the defense desperately needed a spark, he has struggled mightily in pass coverage. He has been consistently exposed as a liability over the past month, especially when isolated in man-to-man situations.

Even if CJGJ had a clean bill of health going into the Wild Card Round, the Bears have missed Gordon's coverage ability dearly. They're simply a better defense when he's on the field, and that's been the case ever since he was a rookie.

Since Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker were drafted to pair with Jaylon Johnson in 2022, they’ve played just 31 of 62 possible games together.



When they’re on the field together? Lockdown.



In 2023 (15 games together), the Bears were top 10 in the NFL allowing just 195.1 passing… pic.twitter.com/Tb90CVCYyx — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 25, 2025

Gardner-Johnson hasn't been the only one who has struggled in the secondary, though. Jaylon Johnson looked every bit like someone who underwent core muscle surgery a few months ago. He hasn't looked like himself since returning to the lineup. Nahshon Wright has had a knack for making big plays when the defense needs it this year, but he's also looked a step slow (and stiff as a board) in coverage at times.

No one in the secondary can do what Gordon can from an athletic standpoint. He makes plays in every area of the game when healthy. His only issue is that he never seems to stay healthy.

What can we expect from Gordon if he is able to suit up against Green Bay?

It's honestly tough to say. In a perfect world, they would be able to ease him into the lineup while splitting snaps with Gardner-Johnson. They definitely don't feel nearly as comfortable about giving valuable snaps (and it doesn't get much more valuable than a home playoff game against the Packers) to Jaylon Jones, who replaced CJGJ late in the game against Detroit, or (*gulp*) Nick McCloud.

On the other hand, it's also difficult to expect Gordon to come in and play at his usual high level in a season where he's been in street clothes for 95% of the year. They're in a precarious situation when it comes to measuring his snaps.

However, Gordon (hopefully) returning to practice this week is a much better development than the alternative of "we're going to rally around Jaylon Jones, and we're going to play good football."

Getting the 25-year-old back in the lineup would be a huge boost for a defense in dire need of reinforcements in the secondary (and virtually everywhere else, if we're being honest).