Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals TV, streaming, radio and betting
Chicago Bears (4-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
Week 9
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala)
Streaming: Paramount +
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius: Channels 161 and 380
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Bears by 2 1/2 (Over/under 52 1/2)
The Series: The 13th game. The series is tied 6-6. The Bear have won the last three, including 33-7 in 2017 in the last game of the series played at Cincinnati.
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 4-3 in his first season and hasn't faced Cincinnati. He didn't face the Bengals as Detroit offensive coordinator from 2022-24, either.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 49-57-1 in his seventh season and took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. He is 0-1 against the Bears and 27-26 in home games. Taylor is the brother of Bears passing game coordinator Press Taylor.
The matchup: Two teams coming in off defeats, but for the Bengals it was under much more difficult circumstances. They had a 38-24 lead at home with less than eight minutes left but Justin Fields directed two touchdown drive and after the first threw a two-point conversion pass and it mad a 4-yard option pass from Breece Hall to Mason Taylor stand up with the PAT kick for the 39-38 Jets win, their first this season. The Bengals traded for Cleveland's QB Joe Flacco and have started him the last three games after they went 0-3 with Jake Browning as QB. Flacco started against Green Bay three weeks after he beat them in Cleveland and lost to them in his Bengals debut 27-18 but then they beat Pittsburgh and lost to the Jets. He is 81 of 126 for 884 yards with seven TDs, no interceptions and a 100.1 passer rating since coming to the Bengals. He also has been sacked just four times. Flacco (shoulder) and DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) remain injury issues for this week after they had to go out of last week's game. Flacco did return, though. Top target Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL with 70 catches. He's been targeted 99 times.
The Bears remain atop the league in turnover differential at plus-10 and are second in defensive third-down conversion percentage (31.9) but have been hit hard on defense by injuries. Their three top cornerbacks missed last week and it seems unlikely they'll have any of them back. They lost defensive end Shemar Turner for the year with a torn ACL and backup edge Dominique Robinson has a high ankle sprain and won't play. Offensively, Caleb Williams has struggled with consistency the last four games, although three were wins. He has a 77.8 passer rating with three interceptions, two TD passes and 60.8% completions in those games. The running game came alive three games ago in a win over Washington but Baltimore held it in check last week, giving up just 69 yards rushing to the running backs, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.
Key injuries: For the Bears, TE Cole Kmet (back), CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), DE Dominque Robinson (ankle), WR Luther Burden III (concussion), WR Olamide Zaccheaus (knee).
For the Bengals, DE Trey Hendrickson (hip), QB Joe Flacco (shoulder), DE Cedric Johnon (calf), C Matt Le (knee), DE Cameron Sample (knee), CB Marco Wilson (hamstring).
Of note: Chase led the NFL last year in receiving yards per game (100.5). He has been targeted 61 times in the three games since Flacco became QB. ... Williams has 18 completions of 25 yards or more, tied for second most in the NFL. ... No opponent has had more than four third-down conversions this season. ... Swift neds 10 receiving yards for 2,000 in his career. Only Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Austin Ekeler have had more among backs since Swift came into the league in 2020. ... Chase has had 10 catches or more in three straight gams. ... Tee Higgins has TD catches in the last eight Bengals home games, including a 44-yarder last week. ... Cincinnati has scored 30 points or more in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 of last season. ... The Bears have lost five straight to AFC North teams.
- The Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their last five
- It's been over the total in four of the last five Bears road games
- It's been under the total in five of the last six Bears November games
- The Bears are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Week 9 games
- It's been over the total in six of Cincinnati's last seven games
- The Bengals are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games
- It's been over in five of th last six Bengals home games
- The Bengals are 2-4 ATS in their last seven Sunday games
