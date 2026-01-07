Jaylon Johnson views Bears defense as trending toward more dangerous

Jaylon Johnson’s road back from core muscle surgery hasn’t been easy or produced miracles.

As he says, it “is what it is,” going into the playoffs against Green Bay . You won’t see the real Jaylon Johnson at cornerback for the Bears for quite a while and so you won't see the real Bears secondary in the playoffs, but it can be close.

“I’m not going to get back to my full self until I get a full off-season to really attack my body head to toe and not being in, having to prepare for a game, where I can just really take all the time I need to get my body back together,” Johnson said. “But right now I’m just as best as I’m going to get out of it.”

Johnson played 72 snaps last week, his high since a return from surgery. There is no doubt returning at a lower level is frustrating for him in a year when the whole secondary has been frustrated with their performances because of injuries.

“For sure, because I know I can move and do a lot more than what I’m able to do right now,” he said. “But it is what it is.”

Jaylon Johnson are you serious? pic.twitter.com/Xgh6osJnzz — Dave (@davebfr) December 14, 2025

The physical part is the question for Johnson going against Green Bay's speedy receiver group, but he said it’s probably the same for a Bears secondary completely scuttled throughout the season due to injuries.

They could be at full strength for the first time this season, although the concussion to C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaves him sidelined. Then again, Gardner-Johnson wasn’t part of the original secondary.

“Mentally I know we’re ready out there,” Johnson said. “Now physically it’s something that we’re going to have to see on Saturday.

“It’s one thing to talk about it but we’ve got to go out there and execute and be about it. So that’s all we’re focused on right now.”

Getting slot cornerback Kyler Gordon back would be a huge boost, if he’s able to physically be close to the player he has been in the past.

“It’s a lot,” safety Jaquan Brisker said. “That’s Spider-Man. It is.

“He can blitz do whatever, he can cover. We’ve got a lot of energy in back, especially with me and him on the field. It’s dangerous. So it’s going to be great.”

Kyler Gordon’s stock is looking up for Saturday according to #Bears DC Dennis Allen 📈 pic.twitter.com/wmANmd7gIo — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 7, 2026

A groin injury and only three games played this year could mean Gordon comes back less than 100%, like Johnson has.

Gordon remains on the injury report as practicing on a limited basis, but is still on IR and eligible at any time to come off of it. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he’s expecting a bigger role for Tyrique Stevenson this week and to have Gordon back from injury as the original defense is close to being back. If Gordon is back, it's only with two practices because he practiced Wednesday for the first time this week.

League forgot Kyler Gordon coming back.

pic.twitter.com/haGDK6n8t7 — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) December 31, 2025

“Obviously it's been unfortunate that we haven't had him much this season,” Allen said of Gordon. “But he was the guy that, coming into the season, we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

Teammates put extreme trust in Gordon with slot coverage because of his extreme athleticism. It’s a key to a third-down defense that was second in the league through eight games but then slid to 22nd by season’s end.

“I mean, it would mean a lot,” Johnson said. “I mean, you want as many high-level players as you can get. I know he is one of those guys.

“For us, if that’s something he can do we’ll definitely be looking forward to getting him back.”

It’s not the same secondary they started with and definitely not 100% physically but they’ll make do with what they have and try stop Green Bay’s receivers better than they did in the regular season, when they allowed four TD passes of 23 yards or longer for two games.

Without Kyler Gordon slot pass coverage is one of the biggest weaknesses of this team. You cannot run man coverage. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/e3xTOwYWzm — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 4, 2026

