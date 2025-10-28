Bears add former Packers D-lineman while ignoring obvious trade need
Apparently the Bears can't have enough former Packers defensive linemen.
The Bears can't really by choosy, as they need the help, but they added another player from their rivals when they signed defensive end Jonathan Garvin to the practice squad after the injuries to both Dominique Robinson and Shemar Turner. Garvin was initially with the Packers, but it's been a while.
He has been on the 49ers practice squad and occasionally on their 53-man roster for game days since early in 2024 preseason after the Packers waived him in 2023. From 2020-2023 he played for the Packers in 38 games, mostly on special teams but with one start.
The 6-foot-4, 257-pounder was a Packers seventh-round pick in 2020.
The Bears have had former Packers seventh-round defensive lineman Jonathan Ford on the practice squad and occasionally on the roster through standard elevation since Week 15 last season, but signed him to the regular 53-man roster after the injury to Turner.
Curiously, while the Bears are adding defensive line help, they haven't been aggressive at all in looking for more secondary players even though their DB corps has been hit the hardest by injuries.
One player who is now off the market is Roger McCreary. The Titans traded him to the Rams, according to NFL Network for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
The injuries the Bears have make an acquisition seem all but necessary. Jaylon Johnson won't be back until December, if then. Kyler Gordon's return from a groin injury won't be until the middle of November. Tyrique Stevenson is week to week with a shoulder injury.
Dallis Flowers and Dontae Manning are the two practice squad cornerbacks. Flowers got into the Dallas game but only for eight special teams plays.
It's a situation begging for someone with good NFL experience to play cornerback in case of injury, and someone who has experience in Dennis Allen's scheme would be ideal.
The Saints could be shopping around Alontae Taylor. In fact, it would make sense if they did because his contract expires after this season and they have both built depth at cornerback and have one of the league's worst records. Draft pick compensation would be of benefit for them.
But there are plenty of other teams in need of cornerback help, as there always is.
The most prominent names in that group is Detroit, but the Bills and Eagles also need it.
Obviously, the team with the highest draft picks would be preferable for a team trying to rebuild and the Bears would have an advantage over those three high-powered contenders but there are two issues in the way.
One is whether Ryan Poles would be willing to part with a pick or picks.
The larger one is whether he thinks he needs to do it because the Bears keep insisting all three cornerbacks will be back. Still, if McCreary fetched only a sixth-round pick, what more would the Saints be able to get for Taylor?
The Bears have apparently wasted two draft picks this year in Rounds 4 and 5 because they don't have either cornerback Zah Taylor or linebacker Ruben Hyppolite playing. Why not spend a comparable pick on someone who could help?
The fact they're not available right now is the real problem and even if they traded for Taylor tomorrow it's entirely possible he wouldn't be able to make an impact until Stevenson returns anyway.
At this point, though, they could simply use the bodies.