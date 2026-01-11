Bears “Stock Up” Wildcard Round: Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland have fully arrived

What in the hell did we just watch?

Did they really just do it again? Is this real?

Because it sure looks like they just pulled off the heist of the season, becoming the fourth team ever to comeback to win from 15 or more down in the fourht quarter to walk the Packers down 31-27.

And they got two performances of a lifetime from two of their best players—and a guy the badly missed.

Caleb Williams

For the first half of this game, Williams was in the bad place. But the Iceman did his thing once more when the game was in the balance. Who cares about how terrible his completion percentage was or how awful he looked in the first half. 361 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter. Leading an 18-point comeback and putting up 25 points in the final frame. Never once giving up. That fourth-down completion to Rome Odunze might’ve been the most insane throw he’s made yet this year. Greatness isn’t always perfect, but it gets the job done when it’s time to. Welcome to stardom, Mr. Williams.

Colston Loveland

The Bears have a superstar in the making with Loveland. The Bears’ leading receiver showed out once again, collecting eight catches for a whopping 137 yards, becoming the first rookie tight end to gain more than 100 receiving yards in a game since Keith Jackson in 1988. That tricky Packers defense led by Jeff Hafley simply could not handle Loveland in any way. That “Mini Gronk” comparison might not be crazy after all.

Austin Booker

Was it a completely dominating game? No. But he’s the only guy on the Bears defensive front player who did much of worth until the second half. He had another bone-crushing sack on Jordan Love and a pressure that resulted in an intentional grounding from Love as well. His nonstop effort eventually inspired Montez Sweat to get his act together. The Bears probably still need more juice at the edge spot next year if they really want to take a leap in 2026-27. But Booker has played himself into being a useful pass-rusher, especially if he’s in a third-down pass-rush specialist.

Kyler Gordon

The nickel corner didn’t play that much at the start of the game, likely to save his legs in his first game action for more than a month. But when he was in, he made it count. He immediately got the PBU on his first play in, jumping an end zone slant. He blew up run plays and was active as a blitzer. It might have been his addition, as well as some better second-half coaching, that helped turn the run defense around, in particular. To top it off, he had two huge pass breakups on the final drive, including one that ended it all. He got picked on later in the game when he was gassed, but he played his absolute heart out. If this guy can only stay healthy…he makes the Bears defense so much better whenever he’s on the field.

