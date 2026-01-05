Bears “Stock Up” Week 8: Chicago’s postseason hopes take a leap despite the ‘L’

Things didn’t go exactly the way the Bears planned as they dropped their season finale 19-16 to the Detroit Lions. Not only that, but they lacked the conviction they claimed they’d have to win this game for the first three quarters—something we’ve seen a bit too much of this year.

And yet, somehow, the Bears ended up winning in a few key areas—and getting some important contributions from players they’ll need if they want to make a playoff run starting next week.

Let’s dig in to see whose stock is up after this season-ending loss/sorta win.

The Bears’ postseason outlook

For years, the Bears couldn’t win for losing. So it’s about time they got some decent luck for once.

Getting the No. 2 seed could make this team’s postseason hopes by guaranteeing them home-field advantage up until the NFC Championship game, if they can get that far. And given how untrustworthy Sam Darnold seems, who’s to say the Seahawks don’t fall before then, leaving Chicago a path to hosting the NFC title at Soldier Field?

Obviously, the games have to be played, and a loss like Week 18’s makes you worry that teams might have the blueprint for neutralizing the virtues of “Bear weather.” Starting with a fateful matchup against the Green Bay Packers,

Jahdae Walker

He would’ve had an even nicer day had Caleb Williams hit him when he was wide open on the run in the third quarter. But he just keeps getting open and making big plays, catching yet another fourth-quarter touchdown from Williams to get the Bears back in it.

Ever since being brought up for the Packers game three weeks ago, the undrafted receiver has been excellent. Here’s hoping he has a role on this team going forward. He’s earning it.

Jaquan Brisker

He was a major bright spot on defense, coming up with a crucial pass breakup on St. Brown and then taking away a trick play to Jared Goff that forced a Lions punt. Then, he came up with the tip on Kevin Byard’s fourth-quarter interception. Without those plays, who knows if the Bears come back in this one?

Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet

The Bears' tight ends absolutely dominated this one. The rookie’s 91 receiving yards paced the Bears’ pass-catching crew by far as Loveland continues to ascend into one of the game’s top players at the position. For a while there, he was just about the only guy doing anything in the pass game. But then, his veteran teammate got into the mix with a few clutch second-half catches, including holding on while getting blasted for Chicago’s second two-point conversion. It took a while, but the Bears flexed how dangerous their “12” personnel can be when both guys are clicking.

