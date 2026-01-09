Kyler Gordon says he’s coming back against the Packers

This week’s last injury report before Saturday’s game against the Packers strongly suggested what we’d all hoped: that Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon would be back in action for the playoffs tomorrow.

Though Gordon was listed as questionable for the game, his ability to practice in full on Thursday all but confirmed his return for Wildcard Weekend.

On Friday, Gordon removed any ambiguity: he’s playing.

The Bears corner dropped a highlight video on his official TikTok account with the caption “See you Saturday,” suggesting that “Spiderman” is about to be back in the building.

From Kyler Gordon’s TikTok “See you Saturday 🕷️ 🕸️” pic.twitter.com/3H4uAWQS5y — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) January 9, 2026

Though he might not be doing his signature backflip—or maybe he will, who knows?—it’s his ability to cover receivers and tackle that the Bears will be looking forward to the most against a Packers offense that has exploited their slot defensers without him.

The question, of course, is how much he will actually play.

Having only suited up for three games this year, Gordon’s not in the best football shape he can be in right now. Furthermore, hamstrings and other soft-tissue injuries generally require more stringent rest than other issues, and they can be very easily tweaked again, which is why Chicago ultimately put him on injured reserve as a precaution. As such, one wonders if he’ll have his full mojo back in coverage, especially against the likes of Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.

His ability to practice in full this week is a good sign to that effect. But Gordon still probably won’t be playing a full compliment of snaps in his first game back, even if it is the playoffs. So, we’re still going to see some Nick McCloud (and maybe, dare I say, some Tyrique Stevenson) backing him up inside with C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) out, which could get dicey.

That said, his return adds another element to this Bears defense in terms of his physicality as a hitter, which could help in the run game, and as a blitzer to frustrate Jordan Love.

As for whether or not he has all his Spidey superpowers back, we’ll (thankfully) see tomorrow. After what we’ve seen the last few weeks, Gordon’s return can’t be anything but positive.

More Chicago Bears News: