Former Bears' coach believes an under-the-radar factor could be in Chicago's favor against the Rams

The Rams have been a full-blown head coach pipeline under Sean McVay, as other teams have been eager to find some McVay magic of their own. Liam Coen, Kevin O'Connell, Zac Taylor, and Matt LaFleur all previously worked on his staff. Former coaches Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris also got head coaching gigs after spending time in LA.

It sounds like it will be more of the same this offseason, as a few members of their staff are prime candidates to get poached with eight current openings across the league.

Not one, not two, but THREE assistant coaches are receiving interest for head coach openings.

Rams assistant coaches, will be in demand in this hiring cycle. Head coach interview slips are expected for defensive coordinator Chris Shula, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zMRD1yWdHw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2026

While preparing for the Rams matchup against the Bears will certainly be at the top of their mind, it feels safe to assume that it won't be the only thing on their minds. They're only human, after all.

Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt has been in their position, as he was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator before replacing Mike Ditka as Chicago's head coach in 1993. He thinks those interviews could play a role in their preparation for Sunday's game.

"You might say 'Oh that interview only lasted an hour or two on Zoom' yes, but do you know the prep work that these guys are doing for this stuff nowadays?," Wannstedt said while speaking on 670TheScore's Mully and Haugh show. "There's only so much time in a day, and you're getting ready for a game like this and you're doing interviews in the middle of the week, and the prep work on the front of it. You're cutting into time that normally would be spent on studying the Bears."

These interviews have increasingly become a topic of conversation in recent years. One year ago, Lions fans were upset with Ben Johnson for taking head coach interviews while the team was preparing to take on the Commanders in the Divisional Round.

Personally, I'm not sure the interviews will have much of an impact on the outcome. However, I'm relieved that none of the Bears' assistant coaches are receiving interest from other teams. ALL of their focus will be on one thing: finding a way to get to the NFC Championship Game.