All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Showdown With Bills on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Bills on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. It's arguably the biggest game of the NFL season.

Will Cincinnati win their eighth game in a row? Here are our staff picks:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 11-4

The most anticipated game of the week kicks off at Paycor Stadium on Monday night between the Bengals and Bills as they fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. I had a conversation with B.J. Hill this week and he told me he likes being looked at as an underdog.

The team seems to enjoy being underestimated because it allows them to come in with a sneak attack of sorts. Joe Burrow gets the ball out in 2.48 seconds, that’s one of the fastest times in football behind Tom Brady. You can bet the Bills will try to muck up the first read for Burrow to make him hold onto the ball a bit longer making his day more difficult. The Bills defensive line will hope to be dominant with La'el Collins out for the season. The bigger test will be on the Bengals offensive line.

They've allowed two sacks or less during their seven game winning streak. They struggle when Burrow is sacked 5 or more times (0-3 this season). I don’t expect to the Bills to blitz Burrow. That would just be foolish because the Bengals' star has a 110 passer rating against the blitz.

With both offenses ranking in the top 5 of points per game and on third down, I expect this to be the best Monday Night Football game of the year for the NFL. I think the final score comes down to ball security. We watched the Bills turn the ball over three times against the 3-12 Bears last week and if they have trouble taking care of the ball on Monday night, the home team will take care of business. Bengals win the week 17 battle in overtime.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Bills 27

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

The Bengals and Bills represent a strikingly even matchup heading into Monday Night Football. Cincinnati wins this game with two slight edges: quarterback turnovers and rush defense.

Allen has one more interception than Burrow, and a lot more turnover-worthy plays. All in all, he has 21 combined fumbles lost/INTs to Burrow's 12 INTs and no fumbles lost. The safer quarterback gets the pick in this razor-thin margin.

Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.

Fittingly, the Bengals own one of the league's best QB rushing defenses. DJ Reader and company allow the fewest quarterback carries per game (3) and fifth-fewest rushing yards (12.9). That gets even stouter if Sam Hubbard keeps trending the right way and suits up. Cincinnati wins a tight battle for a fifth straight primetime win at home.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Bills 23

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

Monday night is the Burrow vs. Allen show.

Both the Bengals and Bills are as well-rounded on both sides of the football as any team can get, but it will rely on the young stars. Burrow and Allen are game-changers with big-play abilities.

Their numbers are similar, but Burrow has the edge. He is averaging 284 yards per game, has a 69% completion percentage and has thrown for 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. Allen is averaging 269 yards per game, completing 63.4% of his passes and has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Protecting the ball between the two quarterbacks is likely going to determine the outcome of the game. Both defenses are able to cause pressure. However, Buffalo has been able to capitalize on their sack opportunities with 39, while Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest 26 sacks.

Along with their interceptions, Burrow has had five fumbles with two lost. Allen has had 13 fumbles with five lost.

Nonetheless, this game is bound to come down to who has the ball last. With the Bengals second half performances this season, clock management, and Burrow under center, Cincinnati picks up the crucial Week 17 win in primetime.

Prediction: Bengals 37, Bills 34

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 12-3

The Bills and Bengals are two of the hottest teams in the league, and although Cincinnati is one of the elite teams in the NFL, I think they might end up losing this one.

They’ll struggle a bit defensively without Chidobe Awuzie and some other defensive players are banged up. I think the Bengals are Super Bowl contenders and in a good spot to make a deep playoff run, but this might be one of those games where it comes down to the last possession.

Prediction: Bills 31, Bengals 28

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 10-5

The Bengals battle the Bills in what looks to be one of the greatest Monday Night Football games in recent years. The Bengals have won seven games in a row entering this contest, while the Bills have won six in a row.

These two teams are fairly evenly matched. Both have a superstar wide receiver and an elite quarterback. The Bengals have better weapons outside of their stud, but the Bills have a better offensive line.

On the defensive side, both teams play good coverage with dynamic safety play. The Bills get a few more of the splash plays like turnovers and sacks while Cincinnati does an extremely sound job from top to bottom.

I think this game is truly a coin flip. Either side could come out on top and it may just come down to who holds the ball last. I'll take the Bengals in a tight one.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Bills 31

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

This will be one of the biggest primetime games in franchise history. There's a lot on the line and if the Steelers beat the Ravens, the Bengals could wrap up the AFC North with a win.

Allen vs. Burrow under the lights in January should be a good time and I think it will be a great game. I'm rolling with the Bengals right now. I do think Allen has success in the air, but I continue to trust Lou Anarumo and the defensive unit. I like the Bengals receivers versus the Bills secondary and I think this team continues to stay hot going into the regular season finale. Evan McPherson bounces back and hits the walk-off to seal the win for the home team.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Bills 28

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 10-5

The narrative surrounding this game has proven to be the perfect recipe for a late-season primetime affair: Two teams on an impressive win streak, major clinching scenarios for both teams, and two young Pro Bowl quarterbacks competing against one another for the first time. Despite losing a critical component of the offensive line, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have all of their weapons and the benefit of a home crowd. More importantly, Anarumo and the Bengals' defense has proven to be more than capable at limiting the greatest strengths their opponents possess.

This is likely the most difficult game to predict of the Bengals' 2022 regular season. However, assuming the Bengals can contain Allen and force him to make plays from within the pocket, I'm giving the edge to Cincinnati in a matchup that will likely come down to the final minutes of the game.



Prediction: Bengals 30, Bills 24

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-4

A potential preview of the AFC championship? Things certainly seem to be trending in that direction. The question is: where could that possible matchup take place? This game may decide that.

Both teams have the ability to score on any given play while both defenses have the ability to shut their opponent down. I see the former as far more likely than the latter in this one. Whoever has the ball last wins and the Bengals putting themselves firmly in line for the No. 1 seed.

Prediction: Bengals 37, Bills 34

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 10-5

The Bengals are rolling on offense and Lou Anarumo seems to dial up the perfect cocktail to slow down explosive teams. Burrow outduels Allen in what will go down as one of the best games of the 2022 regular season.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Bills 27

