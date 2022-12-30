Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Massive Monday Night Battle Against Buffalo

The run continues as Cincinnati has now won and covered seven-straight games for the first time since the 1970 season. They are 20-3 against the spread in the past 23 games, tops in the NFL over that span.

In a game this tight, with teams this similar—I'll take the safer quarterback.

Joe Burrow had some miscommunication on routes that led to his first non-tipped interceptions in months against New England. I anticipate those getting solved for a much-needed clean performance.

Josh Allen's elbow injury is hurting his God status just a bit. He has not been as sharp against zone coverage since the ailment popped up and I think Lou Anarumo cooks up another great game plan like he typically has against dual-threat passers.

Trends continue to scream Bengals as well.

Josh Allen and Burrow on extended rest (eight days or more)? Advantage Joe Cool (Burrow: 6-3 ATS, Josh Allen: 5-10-1 ATS).

Burrow has faced an opposing offense averaging above 24 PPG seventeen times with the Bengals. Cincinnati is 13-4 ATS, covering nine in a row dating back to last season.

Home: Bengals have won four straight primetime home games SU and they are 4-1 ATS in their last five home primetime games.

​​Road: Bengals are 1-22 SU and 5-16-2 ATS in their last 23 primetime road games.

Burrow is 21-6 ATS vs. teams .500 SU or above. In the last 20 years, he’s the 6th-most profitable QB ATS vs. .500 teams or above out of 252 QBs.

Burrow has covered seven straight games as an underdog dating back to last season, including playoffs (2-0 ATS this season).

The Bills QB makes one or two more mistakes with his higher turnover-worthy play tally and the Bengals make that the difference.