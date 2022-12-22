Bengals Player Power Rankings: Joe Burrow Leads The Way As Injuries Impact Top 10

The Bengals beat the Buccaneers after trailing 17-0 in the first half, bringing their record 10-4 and putting them in a good position to win the AFC North.

Here are our Bengals player power rankings for Week 16:

1. Joe Burrow (Last Week: 1) Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Despite Burrow having a sort of off night against the Buccaneers, he still ended the game with four touchdowns and made the throws required to win the game. The Bengals' offense hasn’t been playing completely up to their standards lately, but hopefully for them they get a little healthier in the coming weeks and get back to normal. 2. Ja’Marr Chase (Last Week: 2) Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Despite the Bengals' offense being in a bit of a slump, it’s clear how much of a difference Chase makes when he’s on the field. The Bengals have been struggling with injuries, but when they get healthier I expect Chase to put up big numbers every week. Despite missing four games, he is right behind Tee Higgins in yardage (881) and leads the team in receptions (71) and touchdowns (8) this season. 3. DJ Reader (Last Week: 3) Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Getting Reader back has given a boost to this Bengals defense the past few weeks. He’s a game changer, and a big reason why their defense has been performing so well as of late. He’s one of the best interior defensive lineman in the league and he’s extremely valuable to this team.

4. Trey Hendrickson (Last Week: 4) © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The star defensive end has a broken wrist that held him out of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. It was very clear how important Hendrickson is to the Bengals on Sunday, as they were struggling to get pressure the entire game. On the bright side for the Bengals, it seems like he could return this week against the Patriots. 5. Germaine Pratt (Last Week: 5) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Pratt is likely earning a large contract this offseason due to his stellar play. He’s been on a complete hot streak lately, and grabbed an interception from Tom Brady that helped the Bengals win the game late. He’s currently second on the team in tackles, third in interceptions and second in forced fumbles. 6. Tee Higgins (Last Week: 6) © Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports Tee Higgins is currently the Bengals leading receiver with 894 yards. Ja’Marr Chase gets most of the attention, but this season Higgins has proved to not only be one of the best WR2s in the NFL, but a top 10-15 receiver period. 7. Logan Wilson (Last Week: 9) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals linebacker leads the team in tackles on the season, and has been a reliable player both in stopping the run and defending the pass. Wilson and Pratt make up what could be the best linebacker duo in the NFL this season. 8. Eli Apple (Last Week: 10) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals corner has once against stepped up. He’s been outstanding since Chidobe Awuzie went down, and there’s really no signs of him letting up. The Bengals' secondary is banged up, so they need him to have big games for the remainder of the season. 9. Sam Hubbard (Last Week: 7) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Hubbard left the game against Tampa early on with a calf injury that’s expected to sideline him for a few weeks. He's having a career season, which includes a team-leading 6.5 sacks. He's also been great against the run. 10. Mike Hilton (Last Week: 8) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Hilton was also a part of the group that missed the game against the Buccaneers, but he’s had an impressive season and is expected to play this week.

Cincinnati travels to New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

