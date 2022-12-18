CINCINNATI — La'el Collins is only in his first season playing right tackle in front of Joe Burrow, but the QB has already met his expectations from afar.

The big fella told our own James Rapien exactly what makes him so special.

"He's everything that I thought he was," Collins said. "A winner, competitor, tough guy, mentally and physically strong, selfless guy. Super dialed in each and every week. Makes the throws that a lot of quarterbacks can't make. To see his game and to be that young where he is. Man, he's not even scratching the surface."

Collins hasn't been the same player he was in Dallas this season, but the Bengals' offense is still finding a groove in large part because Burrow has transformed his game. He is getting the ball out much faster in 2022, while still creating big plays (fourth-lowest time to throw league-wide).

"He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league," Collins said. "To me, the best. I love protecting him and blocking for him. When you give him time man, that guy can do some special things."

Cincinnati battles Tampa Bay at 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

