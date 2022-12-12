Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities.

“I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year we have been able to make an impact, and this year we’ve got some extra events planned to make it even bigger. It’s something that is incredibly important to me."

Assisting single-parent families is a cause that Bates is passionate about. He grew up in a single mother household with his older sister, younger brother, and step siblings in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He saw the sacrifices his mother, Theresa, made, such as working two jobs, to support his family.

His Single Mother's Initiative is Bates' way of giving back to those who experience similar situations to him.

Bates kicked off the event last weekend with a Christmas shopping spree for the children.

The weekend's events started Friday night with a trip to the movie theater for the children, while the mothers had dinner out together. Saturday involved fresh haircuts and fun at TopGolf. 'Who Dey,' the Bengals' mascot, joined them too.

Sunday the group attended the Bengals versus Browns game in a private suite, had an in-game visit from the Ben-Gal cheerleaders, and granted post-game field access to meet Bates after the game.

They saw the Bengals secure their fifth-straight win and Bates haul in a pivotal 4th quarter interception. Bates received a game ball for his performance.

Along with the initiative’s means, Bates provides limousine transportation for the children and mothers around town.

The Bengals battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans' TD

Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Flashes Money Signs Against Chiefs, Flagged For Taunting

Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst Suffers Calf Injury, Won't Return Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Posts Return Video Ahead Of Chiefs Game

A Closer Look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Initiative

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok