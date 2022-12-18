The QB debate rages on as Bill Simmons ask what more Burrow has to do on his podcast.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is getting a lot of praise from national media for his recent play, but one analyst isn't ready to buy into the talent.

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week and discussed why Burrow is still behind Justin Herbert in his QB rankings.

"[Patrick] Mahomes is everyone's god, but then Herbert has become the other one, and I just want to know what Joe Burrow has to do to earn everyone's respect," Simmons asked Ruiz.

"I think he has to prove that he has the physical talent to make the same throws," Ruiz began. "The same elite throws that we've seen these other quarterbacks make. Joe Burrow tends to get it done in structure, which is a very, like good thing, a very valuable thing to have. Because you can call any play, and you know he's going to execute it well. But what happens when the defense knocks him off his spot, and they force him to make an outbreaking throw?"

Ruiz then spouts off a vague stat with no context or citation.

"By accuracy, he's one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL at outbreakers over 10 Air yards, and we know his accuracy is very good. So I would like Bengals fans to fill in the blank why that is? It's because he doesn't have arm strength. And that's been a thing going back to his time at Ohio State, even when Urban Meyer was like yelling at him telling him he doesn't have a Division 1 arm. That's the thing, he's never going to have that talent."

Ruiz has moved the goalposts constantly over the past two years after dropping takes like Trey Lance is "more talented" than Burrow back in 2020.

Regardless, Burrow keeps winning and playing at an elite level three years into his career.

Check out the full comments around the 18-minute mark of the podcast and stick around for the rest where Ruiz claims Tom Brady would be Kirk Cousins if he entered the league today.

