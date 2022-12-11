Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals started the season 2-3, which left plenty of people wondering if the Super Bowl hangover was real in Cincinnati.

Since their slow start, Cincinnati has won six of their past seven games and are playing like a true AFC contender.

Their ability to make midseason changes appears to be a big reason why they've had so much success.

"I'm told the Bengals changed their offense Week 5 to give Joe Burrow more control to make adjustments," James Palmer tweeted on Sunday morning. "Quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have helped this offensive evolution since then and after Week 5, Cincinnati has won 6 of 7 and Burrow is in the MVP race."

Giving Burrow more control has put the Bengals in position to make another playoff run. Cincinnati hosts Cleveland on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. For more on the matchup, go here.

