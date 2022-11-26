Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans.
Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut.
The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. The Bengals needed to add another wide-out to the roster with Mike Thomas no longer on the team and Ja’Marr Chase reportedly out for a fourth consecutive game.
Both Chrisman and Lassiter will revert to the Bengals' practice squad on Monday. For more on Chase, go here.
