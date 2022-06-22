Suh might not be what he once was, but he's still capable of making an impact on a contending team.

The 35-year-old hasn't missed a game since the 2011 season. He's been durable and productive—even in recent seasons with Tampa Bay.

Suh had six sacks in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also had two sacks in six postseason games during his time with Tampa Bay.

The Bengals could use another proven option in the defensive line room. Suh brings plenty of experience, talent and should be affordable at this stage of his career.