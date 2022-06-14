Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates: 'We’re Hoping That Everything Works Out in His Favor
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates missed all of the Bengals' offseason program after the organization placed the franchise tag on him in March.
Both sides are hoping to agree to a long-term deal, but they haven't come to an agreement.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on Bates' contract status on Tuesday.
Jessie’s a big part of this team. You can put a price tag on what he does on the field, but I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room," Burrow said. "He’s been a guy that has kind of built what we’re doing here. He was one of the first. Jessie’s exactly the kind of player that I think you wanna reward for the work that he’s done for the last four years through the ups and the downs. We weren’t very good for three years while he was here. And then he’s been through it all. We’re hoping that everything works out in his favor."
Bates and Burrow have a trip to Vegas planned before training camp. The two captains talk on a regular basis.
"I know that he’s working really hard right now in the weight room. He’s looking great," Burrow said. "He’s going to be ready to go for whenever he gets here. Business is business. He’s gotta take care of what he’s gotta take care of, but I know when it’s time to show up, he’s going to be ready to go."
For more on Burrow and Bates, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love
Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People
Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub
Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Read More
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast