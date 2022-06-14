Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates: 'We’re Hoping That Everything Works Out in His Favor

The Bengals' star wants Bates to get paid.

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates missed all of the Bengals' offseason program after the organization placed the franchise tag on him in March. 

Both sides are hoping to agree to a long-term deal, but they haven't come to an agreement. 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in on Bates' contract status on Tuesday. 

Jessie’s a big part of this team. You can put a price tag on what he does on the field, but I don’t think you can on what he does in the locker room," Burrow said. "He’s been a guy that has kind of built what we’re doing here. He was one of the first. Jessie’s exactly the kind of player that I think you wanna reward for the work that he’s done for the last four years through the ups and the downs. We weren’t very good for three years while he was here. And then he’s been through it all. We’re hoping that everything works out in his favor."

Bates and Burrow have a trip to Vegas planned before training camp. The two captains talk on a regular basis.   

"I know that he’s working really hard right now in the weight room. He’s looking great," Burrow said. "He’s going to be ready to go for whenever he gets here. Business is business. He’s gotta take care of what he’s gotta take care of, but I know when it’s time to show up, he’s going to be ready to go."

