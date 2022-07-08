Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp

It's easy to look at the Bengals' roster and overlook the wide receiver position. They have three great players at the top of their depth chart.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd might be the best trio in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use another proven pass catcher.

The Bengals like Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan Jr., but it's unrealistic to expect them to take a huge leap this season. The same goes for guys like Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin.

Undrafted rookie Kwamie Lassiter has potential, but don't be shocked if the Bengals look to bring in a more established player for that fourth wide receiver spot between now and the start of the season.