Ranking Bengals' Biggest Needs Ahead of Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have improved in multiple areas this offseason.
They added three key pieces on the offensive line, got younger and more versatile on defense and retained veterans like B.J. Hill and Eli Apple.
Despite their offseason moves, Cincinnati still has some holes that they could fill between now and the start of the 2022 campaign. Here are their three biggest needs with training camp less than three weeks away.
1. Wide Receiver
It's easy to look at the Bengals' roster and overlook the wide receiver position. They have three great players at the top of their depth chart.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd might be the best trio in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use another proven pass catcher.
The Bengals like Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan Jr., but it's unrealistic to expect them to take a huge leap this season. The same goes for guys like Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin.
Undrafted rookie Kwamie Lassiter has potential, but don't be shocked if the Bengals look to bring in a more established player for that fourth wide receiver spot between now and the start of the season.
2. Offensive Line
The offensive line should be much improved with the additions of La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa.
They also have a huge hole at left guard. Is Jackson Carman ready to take a step in year two? Will rookie Cordell Volson hit the ground running?
If not, then it would be nice to have a veteran that could slide into that spot. The offensive line is better, but it isn't perfect. Adding another proven commodity would go a long way toward keeping Joe Burrow upright.
3. Defensive Line
The Bengals' biggest hole on defense is at the tackle position. They re-signed Hill, which helps make up for the loss of Larry Ogunjobi, but they could still use another 3-technique that's capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks.
They could also use another edge rusher. Trey Hendrickson was great last season and Joseph Ossai should make an impact after missing his entire rookie season, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the Bengals add another proven pass rusher on defense.
Bottom Line
Zac Taylor has a great roster with plenty of talent, but the AFC is as tough as it has ever been.
The Bengals can use all of the depth they can get. Giving Burrow another weapon like Will Fuller, Odell Beckham Jr. or any other proven pass catcher is always a good idea.
Adding another offensive lineman—even a familiar face like Riley Reiff or Quinton Spain would make sense. The same thing goes for the defensive line.
Bringing in another proven player could make all the difference for a Bengals team that has a tough schedule and is hoping to win their second-straight AFC Championship.
