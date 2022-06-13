Three Free Agents the Bengals Should Consider Signing

Reiff visited the Jets last week so it sounds like he's interested in playing this season.

The 33-year-old was a big part of the Bengals' offense last year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. Reiff started 12 games at right tackle, but he spent most of his NFL career at left tackle.

The veteran could serve as a backup to Jonah Williams and La'el Collins. He could also give them insurance at left guard.

Reiff hasn't won a Super Bowl in his career. Returning to Cincinnati on a team-friendly deal could make sense for him and the Bengals.