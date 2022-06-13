Three Free Agents the Bengals Should Consider Signing
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are wrapping up OTAs this week. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but there are veterans that could help them in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl.
Here are three players they should consider signing in free agency:
Riley Reiff
Reiff visited the Jets last week so it sounds like he's interested in playing this season.
The 33-year-old was a big part of the Bengals' offense last year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. Reiff started 12 games at right tackle, but he spent most of his NFL career at left tackle.
The veteran could serve as a backup to Jonah Williams and La'el Collins. He could also give them insurance at left guard.
Reiff hasn't won a Super Bowl in his career. Returning to Cincinnati on a team-friendly deal could make sense for him and the Bengals.
Will Fuller
Fuller only appeared in two games last season, which is the main reason why he's still a free agent.
The former first round pick is one of the best deep threats in the NFL when he's healthy. He averaged 16.6 yards-per-reception in 2020, finishing with 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bengals could use a proven player behind Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Fuller in Cincinnati would make a lot of sense if he's willing to sign a one-year, prove-it deal.
Larry Ogunjobi
The Bengals could still use defensive line help.
Ogunjobi was productive for them last season, finishing with 49 tackles and seven sacks.
He agreed to a four-year deal with the Bears in March, but failed his physical after suffering a foot injury in the Bengals' win over the Raiders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Ogunjobi is good friends with DJ Reader and would fill a need on the Bengals' defensive line. A one-year deal would make sense for both sides.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future
Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change
Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love
Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People
Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow
Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL
Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition
Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"
DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub
Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?
Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season
Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Read More
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast