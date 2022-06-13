Skip to main content

Three Free Agents the Bengals Should Consider Signing

Cincinnati could improve in a few key areas.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are wrapping up OTAs this week. They have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but there are veterans that could help them in their quest to get back to the Super Bowl. 

Here are three players they should consider signing in free agency:

Riley Reiff

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reiff visited the Jets last week so it sounds like he's interested in playing this season. 

The 33-year-old was a big part of the Bengals' offense last year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. Reiff started 12 games at right tackle, but he spent most of his NFL career at left tackle. 

The veteran could serve as a backup to Jonah Williams and La'el Collins. He could also give them insurance at left guard.

Reiff hasn't won a Super Bowl in his career. Returning to Cincinnati on a team-friendly deal could make sense for him and the Bengals.

Will Fuller

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fuller only appeared in two games last season, which is the main reason why he's still a free agent. 

The former first round pick is one of the best deep threats in the NFL when he's healthy. He averaged 16.6 yards-per-reception in 2020, finishing with 879 yards and eight touchdowns. 

The Bengals could use a proven player behind Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. 

Fuller in Cincinnati would make a lot of sense if he's willing to sign a one-year, prove-it deal.

Larry Ogunjobi

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) picks up the fumble as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) goes for the tackle during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals could still use defensive line help. 

Ogunjobi was productive for them last season, finishing with 49 tackles and seven sacks. 

He agreed to a four-year deal with the Bears in March, but failed his physical after suffering a foot injury in the Bengals' win over the Raiders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. 

Ogunjobi is good friends with DJ Reader and would fill a need on the Bengals' defensive line. A one-year deal would make sense for both sides. 

