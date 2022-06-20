Three NFL Agents Share Thoughts on Joe Burrow's Potential Second Contract With Bengals

The 25-year-old is eligible for an extension next offseason.

CINCINNATI — Star quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become the face of the Bengals' franchise.

He led the team to Super Bowl LVI last season, winning three postseason games in the process. The former top pick is eligible for a contract extension next offseason.

Three NFL agents believe Burrow could receive $55 million per year according to Matt Verderame of FanSided.

"Each [agent] said they would demand $55 million per year, with one stating he might request $57.5 million," Verderame wrote. "One agent replied saying he would be looking for a fully-guaranteed deal of five years and $275 million, citing his expectation of a somewhat stagnant salary cap in 2023 followed by a 'significant bump' in ’24."

Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9) last season. He also threw for a Bengals record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million contract was fully guaranteed by the Browns in March. That sets the stage for Burrow to get a bigger contract from the Bengals.

"It’s hard to wrap your head around. I mean, when it comes, it comes, if it comes. We’ll see," Burrow said last week when asked about a potential second contract. "The market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it’s well deserved. All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about—I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now."

It wouldn't be surprising if the Bengals try to give Burrow an extension that lasts much longer than five years. It would give him long-term security and allow them to spread out such a large cap hit, which will be [by far] the biggest in team history.

