Joe Burrow Hints At Potential Surprise At Right Tackle Following La’el Collins Injury

The Bengals have not announced an official replacement for Collins.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may have let a surprise lineup wrinkle slip on Wednesday afternoon.

The MVP candidate described how comfortable he was with Hakeem Adeniji stepping in for La'el Collins and had this to say.

"Yeah, well, the good thing is that we played with Zay for most of last year. So that's a guy that we're comfortable with," Burrow said. "Played a lot of football, and so whoever we're putting out there, I have the utmost trust in them because they've all played a lot of football."

"Zay" was a clear reference to fourth-year tackle Isaiah Prince who started eight games at right tackle last season, including all four during the Super Bowl run. Prince finished with a 58 overall grade from PFF, to go with 3 sacks allowed and 7 total penalties.

Burrow seemed to notice his slip on a later question about who he was referencing.

"I think you'll have to ask Zac [Taylor] on that one I guess," Burrow said with a smirk.

Taylor has not announced any starter at right tackle as of this writing but is speaking to the media on Thursday.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

