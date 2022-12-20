The Bengals QB is getting more and more love in national QB debates.

CINCINNATI — The national QB debate rages on this week after the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Speak host Joy Taylor claimed Joe Burrow is just as good as Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Let's stop putting the caveat next to Joe Burrow," Taylor said about the tone surrounding Cincinnati's top player. "Joe burrow is as good as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He is different. He looks different. He plays the game a little differently, but he is as good as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. We can then have a discussion about everyone else. Obviously, we're gonna put a healthy Lamar Jackson up there as well because he's a league MVP. But amongst the young quarterbacks, let's stop saying he's in another category. He is right there."

Oddsmakers agree with the FS1 host, as Burrow now sits fourth in MVP odds (+600), behind Mahomes (-333), Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+450) and Allen, (+550).

The next closest candidate is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (+10000).

"He can't be the quarterback of the best team, the hottest team in the AFC who went to the Super Bowl last year, beat all these guys on the way there, and is not in that category," Taylor continued. "So where I do think the Bills are slightly better right now. He's in that category. So we got to put some respect on Joe Burrow's name, please."

Cincinnati's six straight wins represent the longest winning streak in the AFC, and Burrow's been lights out through it. He's completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,556 yards, 14 TDs, and 4 INTs while taking just 8 sacks since losing on Halloween.

Next up is New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok