Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC's Elite Following Win Over Chiefs

Ja'Marr Chase caught seven of nine targets for 97 yards on Sunday. He looked like his old self, catching a pass and running up the sideline for a 40-yard gain in the second quarter, hurdling a defender in the process.

“Everything. No disrespect to anybody else, but you got two of the premier receivers in all of football on the outside and TB (Tyler Boyd) in the middle, so that can stress a defense," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Chase's impact. "They pay attention to that. That helps the run game. It really does, when they got to devote a little bit more coverage over there to Ja’Marr and Tee (Higgins) so that really helps."

Perine Time

Samaje Perine was an absolute monster for the Bengals on Sunday, finishing with 106 rushing yards on 21 attempts. He also had 49 yards receiving.

Perine ran over safety Justin Reid and also hit the veteran with a mean stiff arm in the first half. Joe Mixon has missed back-to-back games due to a concussion.

Using both guys in a committee may make sense moving forward. Perine is a great pass blocker and while he doesn't have the explosiveness and elusiveness that Mixon has in the open field, he rarely makes a mistake and is tough to bring down.

“I’m so happy he’s taken this opportunity and done what he’s done," Burrow said. "He’s one of those guys that you love being around. He brings the juice, and is so consistent day in and day out. He’ll get you two or three yards if there’s nothing there, and that’s so valuable.”

Gutsy Call

This coaching staff deserves credit for passing the ball late in the game.

The Bengals were facing a 3rd-and-11 from the Chiefs' 28-yard line with 1:59 remaining. Kansas City already burned all three of their timeouts.

Taylor could've ran the ball, which would've taken 40 seconds off the clock. An Evan McPherson field goal would've given Cincinnati a 30-24 lead with roughly 1:15 left.

Instead of giving the ball back to Mahomes, Taylor went for the knockout blow.

It's a move that makes sense, especially with the way Burrow was playing. He threw an absolute dart to Tee Higgins for 14 yards. It was the game-clinching play.

"Me and TB (Tyler Boyd) thought we were gonna run the ball," Higgins said. "We all three (Boyd, Chase and Higgins) asked Joe at the same time and said 'run or pass?' He said 'pass.' We all looked at each other and said 'let's get it done' and we were able to do that."