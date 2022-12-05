Walk-Off Thoughts: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Join AFC's Elite Following Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led the Bengals past the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season and keeps pace in the AFC playoff race. Here are our walk-off thoughts following the Bengals' fourth-straight win:
Joe Shiesty
Burrow completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards and another score.
The Bengals' franchise quarterback outplayed Patrick Mahomes and led his team to a third-consecutive win over the Chiefs.
Burrow was in control of the game all day long. He never put the ball in danger and moved the Bengals' offense up and down the field.
He was impressive and might've vaulted himself into the MVP conversation.
"That's the best quarterback in the league," Ja'Marr Chase said without hesitation.
DJ Reader and Tee Higgins offered up similar opinions.
Burrow said Mahomes was the best quarterback in the league ahead of the matchup, but the Bengals' star was the better player on Sunday.
Defense Plays Big in Clutch Moments
The Bengals' defense gave up their fair share of plays on Sunday, but stepped up when it mattered most.
Germaine Pratt stripped Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter in what was a turning point in the game. The Bengals trailed the Chiefs 24-20.
Cincinnati drove 63 yards in 10 plays and Burrow found Chris Evans for what became the game-winning touchdown with 8:54 remaining.
The defense wasn't finished.
The Chiefs responded by driving to the Bengals' 33-yard line with 4:09 left. Facing a 3rd-and-3, Mahomes dropped back to pass. Second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai brought him down for a 4-yard sack.
Instead of going for it on 4th-and-7, the Chiefs opted to kick a 55-yard field goal. Harrison Butker's kick was wide right and Kansas City didn't touch the ball for the rest of the game.
He's Back
Ja'Marr Chase caught seven of nine targets for 97 yards on Sunday. He looked like his old self, catching a pass and running up the sideline for a 40-yard gain in the second quarter, hurdling a defender in the process.
“Everything. No disrespect to anybody else, but you got two of the premier receivers in all of football on the outside and TB (Tyler Boyd) in the middle, so that can stress a defense," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Chase's impact. "They pay attention to that. That helps the run game. It really does, when they got to devote a little bit more coverage over there to Ja’Marr and Tee (Higgins) so that really helps."
Perine Time
Samaje Perine was an absolute monster for the Bengals on Sunday, finishing with 106 rushing yards on 21 attempts. He also had 49 yards receiving.
Perine ran over safety Justin Reid and also hit the veteran with a mean stiff arm in the first half. Joe Mixon has missed back-to-back games due to a concussion.
Using both guys in a committee may make sense moving forward. Perine is a great pass blocker and while he doesn't have the explosiveness and elusiveness that Mixon has in the open field, he rarely makes a mistake and is tough to bring down.
“I’m so happy he’s taken this opportunity and done what he’s done," Burrow said. "He’s one of those guys that you love being around. He brings the juice, and is so consistent day in and day out. He’ll get you two or three yards if there’s nothing there, and that’s so valuable.”
Gutsy Call
This coaching staff deserves credit for passing the ball late in the game.
The Bengals were facing a 3rd-and-11 from the Chiefs' 28-yard line with 1:59 remaining. Kansas City already burned all three of their timeouts.
Taylor could've ran the ball, which would've taken 40 seconds off the clock. An Evan McPherson field goal would've given Cincinnati a 30-24 lead with roughly 1:15 left.
Instead of giving the ball back to Mahomes, Taylor went for the knockout blow.
It's a move that makes sense, especially with the way Burrow was playing. He threw an absolute dart to Tee Higgins for 14 yards. It was the game-clinching play.
"Me and TB (Tyler Boyd) thought we were gonna run the ball," Higgins said. "We all three (Boyd, Chase and Higgins) asked Joe at the same time and said 'run or pass?' He said 'pass.' We all looked at each other and said 'let's get it done' and we were able to do that."
