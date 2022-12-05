Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-24 Win Over the Chiefs

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in a massive game on Sunday, positioning themselves in a good spot in the AFC playoff race.

Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Burrow

Burrow was simply amazing against the Chiefs. He threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and added a score and 46 more yards on the ground. This was the Bengals' biggest game of the season and he stepped up big time. He’s now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and is undoubtably one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Samaje Perine

The Bengals running back shined once against with Joe Mixon out. Perine rushed for 106 yards and gained 49 receiving against the Chiefs. He played a huge part in the Bengals win, getting solid gains and first downs on crucial plays in this game. Mixon should be back next week, but Perine has certainly earned a bigger role.

Germaine Pratt

Pratt had the biggest defensive play of the game for the Bengals. Pratt stripped the ball from Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter with Cincinnati trailing by four points. He got the ball back for Burrow. That play shifted all the momentum and allowed the Bengals to win this game.

Bengals OL

This was one of the best performances from a Bengals offensive line in the past few seasons. They allowed just one late sack. This game showed just how great this offense can be when Joe Burrow has time in the pocket.

Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase was the leading receiver for the Bengals, but Higgins stepped up in huge moments. He had the touchdown earlier in the game, and caught a pass on third down late to ice the game. Higgins and Chase are going to be a tough duo to stop down the stretch of the season, and this game showed just how deadly they are.

Lou Anarumo

The Bengals defense struggled at times, but they tightened up in the fourth quarter to help lead the Bengals to victory. Anarumo has showed that he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL over the past couple seasons, and this game is a great example.

Losers

The Chiefs

There was some big mistakes from the Bengals in this game. Tyler Boyd dropped a touchdown. Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt dropped interceptions, and they had that crucial mistake not scoring before halftime.

Regardless of those issues, the Bengals got their biggest win of the season. They’ve beat Mahomes for the third-straight time, and the Chiefs No. 1 seed in the AFC is in jeopardy.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs

Bengals Players Respond To Justin Reid's Comments

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Ja'Marr Chase On His Return: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win over Titans

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok