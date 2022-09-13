Skip to main content

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal Line Catch in Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh 23-20 in overtime.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had plenty of chances to win in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. Instead, they're the only winless team in the AFC North. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made some questionable decisions late in the game, but not challenging what would've been a 13-yard touchdown for Ja'Marr Chase was probably the worst call of the matchup. 

Chase was marked out of bounds inside the one-yard line with 2:54 left. Instead of challenging the play, the Bengals rushed to the line of scrimmage. 

"Obviously just letting the play settle on the one-yard line to Ja'Marr and letting that be a touchdown instead of getting no points in four plays. That's one you want back," Taylor said. "That one just falls on me to be quite honest with ya. So that's something to clean up." 

The touchdown would've tied the game and Cincinnati might've been able to win the game without relying on backup long snapper Mitch Wilcox in a crucial moment. 

"It's literally the worst field position in football for me to be able to see over there," Taylor said. "Just trying to gauge that we're not discussing an incomplete pass, we're discussing a possible touchdown. I can just do a better job taking the information I'm hearing and giving it to Joe (Burrow). I was quick to spit out 'hey, let's get on the ball and snap the play here to beat their challenge potentially.before realizing that's not the issue."

Who knows if the Bengals' offense would've gotten another opportunity in regulation like they ended up getting after not scoring during on that drive. 

Cincinnati had plenty of chances and not challenging the Chase catch was a missed opportunity in a game full of miscues

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

Mike Hilton on Ja'Marr Chase: "You Can't Stop Him"

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Promote Long Snapper Cal Adomitis, Place Clark Harris on Injured Reserve

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Mike Santagata
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Week 1 Loss to Steelers

By Elise Jesse
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dak Prescott Expected to Miss Several Games With Hand Injury, Including Week 2 Matchup With Bengals

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Buccaneers Beat Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow's Struggles, Zac Taylor's Decision Making Doom Bengals in Opener

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

By Blake Jewell