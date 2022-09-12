Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

From the first play of the game, it seemed like it may be a long day for Burrow and the offense. Cam Heyward was able to beat Cordell Volson for a sack. Instead of overcoming that, Burrow was late and threw a duck that Minkah Fitzpatrick took back to the house for a 31-yard touchdown

Burrow finished the day with four interceptions, took seven sacks, and had a 61.7 passer rating. He also ended the day with -0.14 EPA per play and -10 total EPA. For context, Mitch Trubisky finished with -0.09 EPA per play and -3.6 EPA for doing essentially nothing. Out of the six first half drives, Burrow had a turnover on four of them.

Burrow was also heavily at fault for some of the sacks that were taken in this game. Despite a fairly average pressure rate, the Steelers were able to bring him down seven times in Sunday's contest. He spent too long big game hunting, rather than trying to control the ball and work underneath.

We shouldn't see a game this bad from the Bengals' signal-caller again, but the first half was as bad as it gets. He was consistently late on his throws, misread the defense, and did not play to his ability. Burrow cannot try to gun throws in or still fit them when he's late due to his arm strength. That was one of the primary causes of turnovers yesterday.