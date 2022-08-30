Four Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' Initial 53-Man Roster

Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin were all waived by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Lassiter and Pryor were both productive in training camp and throughout the preseason, but neither undrafted rookie will be on the 53-man roster.

Thomas will return to the team later this week. The Bengals released him so they could sneak Khalid Kareem onto the roster. The defensive end will be placed on injured reserve or the PUP list later this week and Thomas will be re-signed.

The Bengals parted ways with Thomas because he's a vested veteran and isn't subject to waivers like Lassiter, Pryor or Irwin.