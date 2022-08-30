Skip to main content

Four Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati made a flurry of moves on Tuesday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Here are some thoughts following the announcement. 

Huber Makes It

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Huber beat out Drue Chrisman for the starting punter job. The 37-year-old showed more consistency according to the coaching staff. 

Huber is entering his 14th season. He did have three punts inside the 20-yard line in two preseason games. Chrisman ended up with just one in three contests. 

Big Cuts at Wide Receiver

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs downfield with the ball after making a catch during Cincinnati Bengals preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 183

Kwamie Lassiter II, Kendric Pryor, Mike Thomas and Trenton Irwin were all waived by the Bengals on Tuesday. 

Lassiter and Pryor were both productive in training camp and throughout the preseason, but neither undrafted rookie will be on the 53-man roster. 

Thomas will return to the team later this week. The Bengals released him so they could sneak Khalid Kareem onto the roster. The defensive end will be placed on injured reserve or the PUP list later this week and Thomas will be re-signed. 

The Bengals parted ways with Thomas because he's a vested veteran and isn't subject to waivers like Lassiter, Pryor or Irwin.  

Taylor-Britt's Injury Clears Path For Allan George

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) celebrates a pass defense with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0613

Taylor-Britt is going to at least miss the first four games of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery in training camp. 

That opened up a spot in the secondary and George seized the day. The rookie out of Vanderbilt made the initial 53-man roster after flashing his potential in training camp and in the preseason. 

He joins Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Jalen Davis. 

Shelvin Out

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) is pictured after the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Former fourth round pick Tyler Shelvin struggled this preseason. He was dealing with a wrist injury for most of the offseason, but was 100% healthy for most of camp. 

Shelvin didn't get much push and wasn't as effective against the run as the Bengals were hoping for him to be. Don't be shocked if he clears waivers and Cincinnati signs him to the practice squad. 

