Bengals Film Room: An In-Depth Look at Dax Hill's Preseason Performance

Hill has flashed some really impressive abilities from deep zones.

Again, he showcases elite closing speed on this play. He is able to quickly slam the window shut and come away with a pass breakup as the post safety. Hill is essentially playing the Jessie Bates role on this play and does so very well. The read, closing speed, and ball skills are all well on display from a position he does not have that much experience.

Speaking of ball skills, there was this play from the second preseason game:

Hill is aligned as the post safety once again in single high coverage. While he is not doing anything crazy prior to the throw, he puts himself in great position for the interception. This play was more of an example of his awesome ball skills than it was about his ability in coverage, but it’s still notable that he made the diving interception from the deep middle of the field.

This play is an example of Hill’s inexperience in deep coverage. It starts off well with him melting to the first read of the quarterback, moving in the direction of the near shoulder, but then when the quarterback shifts to the outside go route, Hill is just a tick slow on his reaction. This should not be categorized as a “bad” play, because there are only a handful of safeties that can get overtop of an outside release go from single high, but it’s what would take him from being solid in deep coverage to being one of the best in the league.

Hill seems to be gaining a little bit too much depth on this deep half. After the inside receiver breaks, the only threat to his zone is that outside receiver. It makes sense that he keeps backpedaling while the receiver is pushing vertically, but he is unable to make a play on the ball after the break because he is too far away. Ultimately, it doesn't matter because pressure arrives and forces the quarterback to bail the pocket, but it’s something that could hint toward Hill being just slightly inexperienced as a deep defender.

While he's had some ups and downs as a deep defender, there are still plenty of plays that point toward him becoming a consistent positive in this area.

This is just an awesome play from the rookie to make here. He showcases that elite closing speed as the post safety once again as he makes a tackle short of the sticks. This is a glance RPO from the Giants, which is just easy money against outside leverage. If the linebackers come up, throw it. If they stay back, hand it off.

The throw and catch are easy because of the concept, but Hill still stops them short of the sticks because of his fantastic ability to close. He breaks on the play from about the 36-yard line and makes the tackle at about the 27-yard line. Turning what could have been a great play and a first down into just an OK play from the Giants. This is very good deep safety play from the former Wolverine.

Overall, Hill is an exciting prospect. We need to see him perform during the regular season, but during the preseason, he has showcased immense talent.

This is while going against true NFL talent. There are areas for improvement, if this is how he will play during his rookie season, the Bengals got a steal with the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.