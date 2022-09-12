Skip to main content

Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime in the season opener. Cincinnati falls to 0-1 on the year.

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team:

Bengals Steelers playtime percentage

Not pictured: Jackson Carman and Clark Harris Adeniji took four (12%) special teams snaps.

Ja'Marr Chase played all 100 offensive snaps for Cincinnati. He joins the entire offensive line and Joe Burrow. 

Veteran receiver Mike Thomas was on the field for 69 snaps after Tee Higgins suffered a concussion. Thomas finished the first half, then played the entire second half and overtime. Higgins was only on the field for 26 snaps before he got hurt. 

On defense, Logan Wilson and Vonn Bell were both on the field for every snap (63). Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and Jessie Bates weren't far behind with 61 snaps (97%).

Rookie safety Dax Hill was only on the field for six defensive snaps (10%) and 11 special teams snaps (34%). Second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai was on the field for 11 defensive snaps (17%). 

Rookie Zach Carter was also on the field for 11 plays. B.J. Hill led the defensive tackle room with 51 snaps (81%). Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard were both on the field for 59 defensive plays (94%).

