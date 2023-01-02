Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Showdown With Bills

Cincinnati is hoping to win their eighth-straight game.

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is officially inactive on Monday night, as he continues to make his way back from a calf injury he suffered in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.

The Bengals elevated quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad on Monday, but he's inactive.

Chris Evans, Jalen Davis, Jackson Carman and Jay Tufele are also inactive.

D'Ante Smith is active for the first time since Week 2 against Dallas and for the second time this season. He'll likely serve as Hakeem Adeniji's backup. Adeniji will get the start at right tackle with La'el Collins (ACL) on injured reserve.

Cornerback Allan George is also active after signing with the Bengals' 53-man roster on Monday. He's spent the entire season on Cincinnati's practice squad.

