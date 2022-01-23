Watch: Huber and Uzomah Deliver Game Ball to Local Bar Following Bengals' Win Over Titans

Watch: Kevin Huber, C.J. Uzomah Deliver Game Ball to Local Bar Following Bengals' Win Over Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals beat the Titans 19-16 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1988.
Punter Kevin Huber and tight end C.J. Uzomah stopped at The Holy Grail after the Bengals landed in Cincinnati to drop off a game ball to Bengals fans.
Head coach Zac Taylor did the same thing last week following their win over the Raiders.
Watch video of Huber giving the ball to the crowd below.
