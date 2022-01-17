Stat Breakdown: Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers Over the Past Three Games

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be underdogs against the Titans, but they'll have a chance against anyone if Joe Burrow continues to play at such a high level.

The second-year quarterback has completed 76.5% of his passes for 1,215 yards, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 136.4% quarterback rating. The Bengals are 3-0 over that span, which includes wins over the Chiefs and Raiders.

The Bengals aren't a perfect team. They have offensive line issues and their defensive line is banged up, but if Burrow and his weapons play at a high level, they feel like they can beat anyone.

"We feel like if we’re on top of our game, we can beat any team in this league," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after their first playoff win in more than three decades. "We’re not afraid of anybody. This team’s got a ton of confidence. We always know it’s going to be difficult. Whoever we play next, it’s going to be a great team, but our guys won’t worry about that. We feel like we can put pressure on teams as well. We can be aggressive and teams have to worry about us, and our players really feel that and apply that."

Now the Bengals know who they're playing: the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For more on Cincinnati's playoff run, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

