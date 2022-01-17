Skip to main content

Stat Breakdown: Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers Over the Past Three Games

Cincinnati is 3-0 in those games.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be underdogs against the Titans, but they'll have a chance against anyone if Joe Burrow continues to play at such a high level. 

The second-year quarterback has completed 76.5% of his passes for 1,215 yards, 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 136.4% quarterback rating. The Bengals are 3-0 over that span, which includes wins over the Chiefs and Raiders. 

The Bengals aren't a perfect team. They have offensive line issues and their defensive line is banged up, but if Burrow and his weapons play at a high level, they feel like they can beat anyone. 

"We feel like if we’re on top of our game, we can beat any team in this league," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after their first playoff win in more than three decades. "We’re not afraid of anybody. This team’s got a ton of confidence. We always know it’s going to be difficult. Whoever we play next, it’s going to be a great team, but our guys won’t worry about that. We feel like we can put pressure on teams as well. We can be aggressive and teams have to worry about us, and our players really feel that and apply that."

Now the Bengals know who they're playing: the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For more on Cincinnati's playoff run, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown

Read More

Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Stat Breakdown: Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers Over the Past Three Games

just now
Joe Burrow, Derrick Henry
News

Bengals Open as Underdogs in Divisional Round Matchup Against Titans

27 minutes ago
Zac Taylor Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Beat Steelers, Bengals to Play Titans in Division Round of NFL Playoffs

10 hours ago
A.J. Green
News

A.J. Green Congratulated Former Bengals Teammates After Playoff Win

14 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Sign Geno Atkins Following Injuries at Defensive Tackle

18 hours ago
Germaine Pratt Interception playoffs RAIDERS
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: What Curse? Business as Usual for Bengals in 26-19 Playoff Victory

20 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates after the AFC wild card game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Bengals React to Playoff Win Over Raiders

22 hours ago
Joe Burrow, playoffs, offensive line
Gameday

Playoff Podcast: Cincinnati Bengals End the Drought, Beat the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium

22 hours ago