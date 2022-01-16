Would the Bengals be interested in signing their former star?

CINCINNATI — Could the Bengals sign Geno Atkins to bolster their defense during their playoff run?

Safety Jessie Bates wants it to happen.

The 24-year-old said he texted Atkins on Sunday morning to see if the eight-time Pro Bowler was open to signing with the Bengals.

Cincinnati beat Las Vegas 26-19 on Saturday night, but they suffered multiple injuries to the interior of their defensive line. Larry Ogunjobi was carted off the field due to a foot injury. Mike Daniels pulled his groin on the first drive of the game and didn't return.

Atkins, 33, spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He is one of the best players in franchise history and was on their roster until last March when he became a free agent.

He never signed with a team, but Bates certainly thinks Atkins could help the defensive line.

"I'm sure he has his house here so we don't have to worry about that," Bates said with a smile.

Atkins never retired despite not signing with a team and there was at least some interest in his services this offseason. It may sound unlikely, but never say never.

