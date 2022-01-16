Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

The playoff drought is over.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals ended their 31-year playoff drought on Saturday night when they beat the Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Listen to Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's radio calls below.

-----

