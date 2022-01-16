Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things Following the Bengals' Playoff Win Over Raiders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've won their first playoff game in 31 years, but Joe Burrow has his sights set on bigger things.
"It's a great win for us, for the city and the organization, but we expected this," Burrow said after the Bengals' 26-19 win over the Raiders. "It's not gonna be a big celebration like it was when we won the division. We took care of business, onto the next round."
For More on the Bengals, Including Exclusive Interviews, Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel
Burrow completed 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
"This isn't the icing on top of the cake or anything," Burrow said. "This is the cake and we're moving on. This is the playoffs. If you dwell on this one too much, you'll get beat in the next round."
For more on the win, go here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Key Matchups in Bengals' Playoff Game vs Raiders
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Wild Card Matchup Against Raiders
Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Offense Can Attack Raiders' Defense
Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders
Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game
Film Room: How the Bengals Can Slow Down Star Edge Rusher Maxx Crosby
Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances
At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan
Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs
Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals
Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend
Read More
Bengals Open As Favorites Against Raiders
National Personality Calls Out Bengals For Resting Players Against Browns
Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Chad Johnson's Single-Season Record for Receiving Yards
Nick Bosa Weighs in on Comeback Player of the Year Race
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Regular Season Finale Against Browns
Ochocinco Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase
Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize
Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"
Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs
Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different
Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals