Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans 19-16

Cincinnati is going to the AFC Championship Game

NASHVILLE — The Bengals are going to the AFC Championship Game.

Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to secure the 19-16 win.

It was ugly at times, but Joe Burrow and company got the job done.

McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts, including two kicks from 50+ yards.

Here are some of our initial observations from the game.

Turnovers

The Bengals forced three turnovers, including Logan Wilson's interception with 20 seconds left in regulation.

Cincinnati's defense came up big all game long, but there wasn't a bigger play than that one.

Protecting Burrow

Burrow was sacked nine times on Saturday night, which is a new Titans' playoff record. He was also hit 13 times.

The offense struggled to protect Burrow and couldn't get any push in the running game, which led to plenty of Kevin Huber punts.

For More on the Bengals, Including Exclusive Interviews, Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel

Blown Lead

The Bengals had a 16-6 lead early in the third quarter following Joe Mixon's touchdown run. Cincinnati had all of the momentum, but Tennessee answered with multiple big plays on offense and an improbable interception on defense to tie the game at 16 entering the fourth quarter.

First, A.J. Brown caught a 40-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill on a drive that ended with a field goal. Then, Amani Hooker made a diving interception at the Bengals' 42-yard line.

Tannehill threw a perfect 33-yard touchdown pass to Brown two plays later to tie the game.

Big Stops

The Bengals' defense stepped up multiple times on Saturday night. They tackled Derrick Henry for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-1 midway through the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 16 and the Titans could've attempted a long field goal. They opted to go for it instead.

Markus Bailey and Wilson knifed into the backfield and took down Henry.

It wasn't the only time they got a key stop.Linebacker Clay Johnston tackled Henry just short of the goal line after Tennessee opted to go for a 2-point conversation in the first half.

Up Next

The Bengals will play the winner of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown

Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook